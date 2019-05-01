All The Clues That Meghan Markle Has Already Given Birth

Now that the month of May is upon us, royal baby watch is at a code RED. Earlier this year, Meghan Markle revealed that her due date is sometime in late April, so who's to say that baby isn't already here? The Duchess, who will be welcoming the royal baby with husband Prince Harry, has always been one for breaking tradition, and it's possible her latest rule-bending endeavour involves keeping us in the dark about the new member of the British royal family.
First and foremost, we'll know about the baby when and how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want us to, but still — there are enough clues out there that the royal baby has already arrived that we can't help but speculate.
Markle's mom is in town.
In late April, Doria Ragland, Markle's mother, arrived in England after hiring a house-sitter and dog walker to hold the fort back in the US while she's gone indefinitely, according to The Sun. She's definitely in town for the birth, of course, but was she summoned specifically because it's currently happening?
Markle skipped Easter service.
Also over the weekend, the royal family convened to celebrate both Easter and the Queen's birthday, but Markle was nowhere in sight. No way she would miss those two big events for anything more than imminent childbirth, right?
She and Prince Harry already thanked fans for their gifts.
Sure, Markle and Prince Harry could just be the type to be extremely on top of their thank-you notes, but it's also possible this Instagram post is suggesting that the birth has already happened and now they're not just basking in donations, but a new baby as well.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
They are keeping the birth private.
But perhaps the biggest reason we're wondering if Markle has had her baby without telling us is because...she basically announced that she was going to have her baby without telling us.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a statement from Buckingham Palace reads, according to People. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."
That plus the fact that Markle reportedly wants a home birth? Consider our Instagram notifications ON.
The Queen paid the royal couple a visit.
On Tuesday, People reported that the Queen journeyed from London to Windsor where both Harry and Meghan were holding the fort in the newly renovated Frogmore Cottage. Of course, she could just be checking in, but doesn't a 20-mile visit for someone as important as a Queen suggest that there was a new baby that needed coo-ing?
