Meghan’s absence comes following rumors the royal couple will be accepting a role to work on behalf of the Commonwealth in Africa . The “bespoke” role, first reported by the Sunday Times , would allegedly include “work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain." Kensington Palace did not deny the rumors in a statement tweeted by the Daily Express’ royal reporter, Richard Palmer, instead saying that any future plans as of right now are "speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles."