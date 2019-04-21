While the rest of the royal family donned their best pastel ensembles to celebrate Easter and the Queen’s 93rd birthday, Meghan Markle wasn’t among them, leaving many to speculate that the world could be meeting the royal baby at any moment.
While the royal couple and their families have kept the exact due date under wraps, save one rumored reference to it being in late April, reported by People, some are guessing she’s due any day now The due date was allegedly mentioned by Meghan to well-wishers back in January. Given the significance of today being the Queen’s birthday and Easter, many have been placing bets that today will be the day the royal baby will be born.
Though not present at the events today, Meghan did take some time to wish the Queen a happy birthday on Instagram.
Meghan’s absence comes following rumors the royal couple will be accepting a role to work on behalf of the Commonwealth in Africa. The “bespoke” role, first reported by the Sunday Times, would allegedly include “work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain." Kensington Palace did not deny the rumors in a statement tweeted by the Daily Express’ royal reporter, Richard Palmer, instead saying that any future plans as of right now are "speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles."
Buckingham Palace is not denying a report that officials have discussed sending Harry and Meghan to Africa as a way of capitalising on their appeal to young people in the Commonwealth - and of putting further distance between them and the Cambridges.— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 21, 2019
Buckingham Palace: “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 21, 2019
“The Duke will continue to fulfil his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”
Royal courtiers are comparing this potential role abroad to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s time in Malta from 1949 to1951. For anyone who has seen The Crown – specifically season 2 – the ruling couple were able to lessen the intensity of their spotlight shortly after getting married by taking a role outside of England.
Whether she is having the baby today or not, Meghan is likely taking it easy in the final weeks – or possibly days – of her pregnancy.
