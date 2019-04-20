Royal Fans Are Betting Meghan Markle’s Baby Will Be Born On This Special Day

Anxiously awaiting the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child? According to some bet-making fans of the royals, you may not have to wait much longer.
Some are predicting the royal baby will be born on Sunday, April 21 — which just so happens to be Easter and Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday. Betmakers are so sure of this date that its odds are currently at 8/1, according to The Daily Express.
"Royal fans are sure Meghan and Harry will be meeting their child this weekend, particularly on Easter Sunday, leaving his or her to share their big day with the Queen," Jessica Bridge of British betting company Ladbrokes told The Daily Express.
Fans are also certain that this date is the day the royal baby will join the world because Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are leaving for a state visit to Germany on May 7, according to People. Charles and Camilla will likely want to be in the United Kingdom when the baby is born, so fans think the trip was scheduled to occur after Markle’s due date.
The birthday isn’t the only thing fans are gambling on — Ladbrokes is also taking bets on the baby’s name. If the baby is a girl, the favorite names are Victoria (8/1 odds) and Diana (12/1 odds). If the baby is a boy, top picks are Arthur, Albert, and Philip, all of which are tied at 10/1 odds.
Either way, we’ll know soon enough. Whether or not the baby is born this Sunday, it will give royals enthusiasts (and the Queen) a lot to celebrate.
