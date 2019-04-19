Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Getting A Manny?

Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s royal baby is due any day now, and rumor has it that the couple is considering choosing a male nanny to help them care for their little prince or princess. In an interview with People, childcare expert Sarajane Ambrose, who has placed nannies with royal families before and runs the London-based agency Imperial Nannies, said that Harry and Meghan won’t rule out candidates based on gender and are open to hiring a male nanny. (Ross Geller would be shocked and appalled!)
“He or she has to be professional, discreet, do a very good job and be prepared to not speak to anybody about her experiences there, they will be on their toes the whole time and it can be isolating too,” Ambrose told People of Harry and Meghan’s ideal nanny.
“There was a trend for male nannies a few years ago, but it’s really the personality match that’s important,” Ambrose said, adding that male nannies account for about 10% of her agency’s candidates. We have to say that a male nanny would be appropriate for this royal baby, because Meghan has agreed she's felt "the embryonic kicking of feminism" and is reportedly planning to raise her child without gender role stereotypes.
Whoever the royal couple chooses, the nanny won’t likely won’t begin working for a few months, Ambrose said. While their baby is a newborn, Harry and Meghan will probably work with a maternity nurse instead. Maternity nurses “are specialists at looking after newborns and will teach the mother all about the care of her individual baby,” Ambrose explained. “They will then hand over to a nanny at a certain point, usually around the three-month point.”
Harry and Meghan will already be familiar with Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who is the nanny for Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children. A childcare expert from Palencia, Spain, Borrallo has worked for William and Kate’s family since 2014 and has been spotted caring for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Buckingham Palace, on royal tours, and at big events, including Harry’s and Meghan’s wedding.
When it comes to choosing a nanny, Meghan has definitely done her research, Ambrose told People. “The Duchess of Sussex is up to date on all the different options, she knows what she’s doing, she’s done her research and she knows exactly what she is looking for.”
