Will Meghan Markle Make Her Own Baby Food?

Long before Meghan Markle was a mom-to-be she prioritized a healthy lifestyle, so it’s no surprise that she is taking that approach to royal motherhood.
With her April due date looming, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly taking extra special care of her body, inside and out. “She’s being mindful of what she puts in her body and on her skin and even her at-home cleaning supplies,” a source told People. “She’s hyper-aware of what she’s using. She’s looking for natural things.”
While Markle is eating for two, she is also focusing on her own diet, and when the baby is born, they will be put on their own clean eating plan.
“She eats cleaner, and she’ll probably make her own baby food,” the source said. “It’s going to be clean living for this baby.”
The source described Markle’s healthy approaches to parenting as “her California roots are coming through.” Californians have a reputation for living an all-natural, organic, yogi lifestyle that Markle has definitely adopted especially when it comes to her birthing plan.
The duchess is reportedly planning for a natural birth, and has even hired a doula, started acupuncture sessions, and learned hypnobirthing techniques. How L.A. of her.
Eating healthy, making baby food, and reading the labels on all your products to make sure they are up to code for the royal cherub will be a lot to handle for someone who just gave birth, but luckily Markle won’t be doing it alone. Prince Harry, modern dad, will reportedly take two weeks’ paternity leave to support his growing family and presumably practice making homemade mashed peas. Yum.
