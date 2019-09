But research indicates that millennials, especially, want this to change. A 2017 Pew Research Study found that 69% of Americans support paid paternity leave , with the support highest among 18-to-29 year-olds (82%). A 2017 Ernst & Young survey of 9,700 people found that 83% of American millennials said that they would be more likely to join a company that offered paid parental leave , and 38% said they would consider moving away from the U.S. to a country with paid parental leave . A 2014 Boston College study found that almost all men believed their companies should offer paid paternity leave, but 86% said they’d need at least 70% of their salaries to be able to use it.