Walmart Is Both Expanding Parental Leave & Laying Off Thousands Of Workers

Walmart is also raising salaries for new employees from $10 to $11 an hour and offering a one-time bonus to associates based on how long they've worked there, ranging from $200 to $1,000. The company currently has over a million hourly associates in the U.S., both full- and part-time, and about 1.4 million employees total nationally. Same-sex couples, adoptive parents, and foster parents are included in the policy, and the company is also creating a $5,000-per-child fund to help employees adopt.