Walmart Is Both Expanding Parental Leave & Laying Off Thousands Of Workers

But that might be starting to shift: Companies including Ikea, Nordstrom, and Bank of America have all instituted paid leave policies for hourly workers recently, according to the above report. Now, says Cayo Cotter, her organization is closely working with Starbucks and others who are yet to close the gap. At Starbucks — which has touted itself as a leader among retailers when it comes to employee benefits — it's been a slow drip. It currently offers 18 weeks of leave for birth moms and 12 weeks for dads and adoptive parents to corporate employees, but to "field" employees — baristas — just six weeks, and only to birth moms.