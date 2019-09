The U.S. is the only industrialized country without a national paid leave policy, a point top Democrats — including President Obama, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Bernie Sanders — have highlighted in recent years. The issue is deeply unpopular with conservatives though: Earlier this week, President Trump included a line about paid family leave in his State of the Union speech ("And let us support working families by supporting paid family leave."), a policy Ivanka Trump has been vocal about. The sentiment received a mild cheer on Tuesday night, with President Trump holding his hands to his ears to call for more applause.