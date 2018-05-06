These First Pictures Of Prince Louis Were Taken By Kate Middleton

Nick Levine
Two weeks after his birth prompted countless smiles and some Twitter gold, the first official pictures of Prince Louis have been shared by Kensington Palace.
One photo shows the baby Prince reclining on a comfy-looking cushion. The other shows him being cradled and kissed by his older sister, Princess Charlotte, who was celebrating her third birthday on the day the photo was taken.
Both intimate pictures were taken by the children's mother, Kate Middleton, a.k.a. the Duchess of Cambridge.
‪"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace," the palace wrote in its Instagram captions.
Advertisement
"‪The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.‬"
Though the siblings are royalty (and fourth and fifth in line to the throne, no less), it seems their parents aren't needlessly extravagant when it comes to their wardrobes. As outlets including The Sunday Times have noted, the cardigan Princess Charlotte is wearing was previously worn by her older brother, Prince George, in an official photograph taken in 2016. It was made by Spanish childrenswear brand Fina Ejerique and retails for around £25.
Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that Prince Louis won't be attending next week's Royal Wedding, though this has yet to be confirmed by Kensington Palace.
The baby Prince will be less than a month old when his uncle, Prince Harry, marries Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on the 19th May in what is sure to be one of 2018's most talked-about weddings.
Read These Next
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Honouring Princess Diana In The Sweetest Way
Why Twitter Is Trolling Kate Middleton Over Her Dress
Kate Middleton Is Giving Meghan Markle Fashion Advice
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series