Will Kate Middleton & Prince Louis Be At The Royal Wedding?

We have a lot of questions about the Royal Wedding. What will Meghan Markle wear? Which celebrities could we spot? And how can we score a last-minute invitation?
Most likely, we'll be at home watching the Royal Wedding on 19th May, instead of at Windsor Castle. Now we know whether these two members of the Royal Family will also be watching on television (like us peasants), or there IRL.
While Middleton, who gave birth to royal baby Louis this month, will attend the Royal Wedding ceremony, the little prince will not.
According to People, Prince Louis will not attend the Royal Wedding, giving mummy Middleton a chance to celebrate her soon-to-be sister-in-law's nuptials sans newborn.
Louis will likely enjoy a lovely, long nap instead.
