Prince Harry is going to be a dad this April, and the prospect is making me reconsider the world, at least according to a recent speech he gave at the Commonwealth Youth Round Table in Lancaster, Massachusetts.
"As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation," Harry told the crowd, per Entertainment Tonight.
Granted, you don't have to become a parent to understand the concept of shared responsibility, but surely it can't hurt! Harry is expecting a baby (the sex hasn't been revealed) with wife Meghan Markle, who told reporters recently that she was due in April. In the meantime, Harry and Markle are busy with royal duties, doing speaking engagements and taking on patronages. Harry and Markle will, unfortunately, have to spend Valentine's Day apart, as Harry will oversee a cold weather endurance exercise in the Arctic Circle while Markle (who is, I remind you, pregnant) will stay in the U.K.
Well, as someone who is about to become a fan of the newest royal baby, I am acutely aware that we are approaching Markle's third and final trimester! This Taurus (or Aries) baby will rule pop culture with an iron fist.
