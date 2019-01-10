Meghan Markle Just Got A Big Stamp Of Approval From The Queen

The modern-day princess is nothing without her social causes. Meghan Markle, who officially earned the title of The Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in 2018, now has four more charitable organizations to lend a hand to — and two of them were bestowed upon her by the Queen herself.
Per a tweet from Kensington Palace, the former Suits star will take on four new patronages that “reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare.”
In the thread, the Kensington Palace Twitter account revealed that these organizations are the National Theatre, as “the Duchess is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together”; the Association of Commonwealth Universities, because Meghan believes in “education for all”; Mayhew, an animal aid organization, which “uses innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through proactive community”; and Smartworks, which “helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.”
The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. pic.twitter.com/tU9QWDlPyH— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019
Per the Twitter account, the Queen herself passed down the patronage with the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities. The Queen held roles within these organizations for decades. Now, Meghan will likely do the same.
Her Majesty The Queen has passed on two Patronages to The Duchess of Sussex – @NationalTheatre and @The_ACU. The Queen has held the roles for 45 and 33 years respectively.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019
Though it is standard for members of the royal family to participate in charity work, it’s particularly fitting for Meghan, who has charitable roots. From 2016 to 2017, she acted as a Global Ambassador for World Vision, the world’s largest international children’s charity. Since 2014, she has worked with the women’s organization within the United Nations as an Advocate for Political Participation and Leadership, where she helped advance equality between men and women.
