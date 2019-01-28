Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Spend Valentine's Day Literally A Thousand Miles Apart

To all those feeling insecure about spending Valentine's Day alone: First, don't and buy yourself some chocolate. Second, don't sweat it: even a royal couple are going stag this year.
Kensington Palace announced that on February 14 Prince Harry will be overseeing Exercise Clockwork, the cold weather endurance exercise that has trained Royal Marines, Royal Navy sailors, and airmen since 1969, for its 50th anniversary.
Oh, and that happens to take place 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle in Bardufoss, Norway.
Unfortunately, the very pregnant Meghan Markle will not be making the journey with her new husband, meaning the couple will spend their first Valentine's day as a newlywed couple apart. They've had some practice, however. Last year, Prince Harry spent Valentine's Day without Meghan but with his father, Prince Charles, at the 2018 International Year of the Reef in London.
The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, will visit Exercise Clockwork to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway on Thursday 14th February. pic.twitter.com/73LASSDk4g— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2019
The Prince has served as the Captain General of the Royal Marines since December 2017, after taking over from his grandfather Prince Philip, who had held the appointment for 64 years. It will be his first visit to Joint Helicopter Command, which oversees the training and Britain's fleet of battlefield helicopters.
Well, here's hoping the Article Circle has good cell reception for some royal Facetiming.
