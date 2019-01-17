Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Is Going To Have A Very Modern Nursery

"Chic" may not be the word one typically uses to describe a nursery, but it certainly sounds fitting to describe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby's bedroom.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl's new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Meghan and Harry are forgoing typical "baby" colors — often pastel pink, blue, and yellow — for something just a bit more, dare we say, daring?
"According to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern," Nicholl told ET. "Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette — whites and grays, I'm told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex's nursery."
Nicholl also added that the couple has chosen not to learn the sex of their baby, so there will be no decorating around it.
The news comes shortly after Meghan revealed their baby's due date: Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex told a crowd during a visit to Birkenhead, England that she's due in late April. That puts her at about six months along.
Since announcing her big news, Meghan has moved into a new role within the royal family. She now has four patronages, two of which were bestowed upon her by the Queen — soon to be her baby's great-grandmother.
Can one be a patron of baby decor? Maybe Meghan should look into that next.
