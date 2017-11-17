It’s unlikely that the terms “mom” and “dad” will be retired altogether, nor is it necessary that they should. Instead, it’s important to recognize that these are not the only words that parents can identify with. Gendered language should not hinder parenthood as it once did but be allowed to become terms of endearment and pride. As we’ve done with pronouns or other gender- and sexual-identity symbols, we should continue making space for parents to redefine traditional language, or to use new language altogether.