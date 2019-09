Most shocking, perhaps, is that public opinion has pretty much kept up with these changes. A Pew survey from 2013 found that Americans expect a father to “be more of a moral teacher and emotional comforter than a breadwinner or disciplinarian.” In fact, respondents put strong values and emotional support at the top of their lists for what makes a good dad. Providing income was at the bottom — and a mum’s key responsibilities were ranked exactly the same. And so what, exactly, does it mean to be a mother, and does one have to be a woman to be it? Is a father always a man? As the roles of mom and dad have more in common than in contrast, gendered terminology no longer seems particularly apt or relevant.