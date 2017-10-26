I lean on my spouse for many traditional “mom” duties, too. In his dad element, he's quick to change diapers; he styles our newborn adorably when he dresses her; and he can somehow defuse a meltdown over gummy bears, after I struggled to do the same for 10 minutes. Okay, 20. If I weren't breastfeeding our daughter, I’d have some major insecurities about whether or not I'm pulling my weight. There are moments that make me cagey in this two-parent parenting plan; I always want to be the one who reads our son his last book before bed, and soak up the sleepy snuggles when he’s already breathing heavily and drifting off, but I rarely get to do it these days. This is only possible if my husband’s got the baby occupied and not in need of a breast. Only I can fulfill that need; but since either of us can read to our son, I’ve had to learn to let go.