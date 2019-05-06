This Is How Much Money Each Member Of The Royal Family Is Worth

The royal family officially just got bigger — this morning, Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy who is seventh in line to the British throne.
Altogether, the entire British royal monarchy is worth an estimated $88 billion, and Brand Finance reports that they contribute $2.3 billion to the U.K. economy every year. But which royal is sitting on the biggest pot of gold?
While we can't exactly stalk them on Venmo nor look at their bank statements, we combed through the interwebs for a rundown of the estates, assets, and estimated millions associated with each member of the royal family tree.