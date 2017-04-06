My Favorite New Hobby Is Stalking Celebrities' Venmos

In case you were wondering if your favorite celebrities (and pseudo-celebrities) use Venmo, the answer is yes. If your follow-up question is "Can I see their account transactions?" — the answer is, surprisingly, yes again. And that is the introduction to what I did for two hours last night in my dimly lit living room: I stalked a bunch of celebrities on Venmo to see who they hang out with and what clever Venmo captions they come up with. And damn guys, they definitely have no idea we can see their information. While it is a little creepy (and of course I do not condone actual stalking) there isn't that big of a difference between this and trolling Instagram to see if Selena Gomez finally unfollowed Bella Hadid. (It's all public.)