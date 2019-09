My Favorite New Hobby Is Stalking Celebrities' Venmos

And it all went downhill from there. Or uphill, if you're like me and just love knowing who actually hangs out in Hollywood and what celebs do in their spare time. It turns out that SO many celebrities use Venmo (just like us!) and it's really, really easy to find them. Within seconds I had spotted both Anwar Hadid and Bella Thorne's names in Richie's recent transactions. I clicked each of theirs. Thorne pays her sister back a lot and also received a few payments from fans applauding her for being a voice for bisexual girls everywhere, as one user wrote. From there I clicked Hadid's, which led me to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz's, who recently dined at the Los Angeles hot spot, Catch. That's also around the time that I noticed an odd name pop up again and again on each of these lists: Bella Poop Head. I am 98% sure that "Bella Poop Head" is none other than Bella Hadid, under a pseudonym ( Olivia Perez is her bestie ). She hasn't used it recently but appears to have gone to see a movie in April and paid her friend back for lots of popcorn. #Relatable.