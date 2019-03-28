You know what they say about raising a child: It takes a village. What they don’t tell you is that said village is called Spenny Beyond Belief.
Barring the existence of a baby-mad relative with loads of free time, single mums are the most in need of extra help, whether it’s a night nurse who can take over a newborn’s nocturnal activities or a local nursery set-up that’ll give Mum the freedom to go back to work. There are professionals to handle just about everything motherhood throws at you, but with just one income to pay for it all, it’s important to know what you’re getting and how much it’ll eat into your budget.
Read on for a breakdown of the baby-minding basics...