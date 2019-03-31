To Our Mums Who Did It All On Their Own: You Smashed It

The summer after my parents split up, my mum decided we needed a holiday. Off we went to the seaside, the four of us – my little brother and sister, Mum and me – bundled into our rickety Austin Metro, navigating the M3 and the unfamiliar landscape of our family without Dad.
It was a week of firsts: the first time we stayed in a caravan; the first time I got sunburned; the first time my mum drove us on the motorway. For a woman who passed her driving test on the fifth attempt, this was A Big Deal and as the eldest child I was appointed navigator and duly promoted to the front passenger seat. We must have made quite the picture: Mum clutching the steering wheel for dear life as I, barely visible above the dashboard, strained to make sense of junctions and dual carriageways, determined to prove that we could do this, the four of us: little brother and sister, Mum and me.
My memories of that holiday have faded now but I remember arriving at the coast; it felt like conquering Everest. Whatever happened in the months and years to come, we'd taken on this challenge – and smashed it. We were a team.
This week on Refinery29 we've been celebrating single mums. Today is Mother's Day and so to round things off we're handing the mic to their daughters. Ahead you'll hear from a handful of the many young women who grew up (are still growing up) in their mother's more than capable hands – and are doing splendidly for it, thank you very much. No one's pretending that single parenthood is all sunshine and roses but as these women will attest, the relationship between a single mum and her daughter can be pretty damn special. Tissues at the ready...
1 of 6
Charlie, 32, lives in Brighton. Her dad left the family home when she was 13 years old and she hasn’t seen him since.
"Although my dad was around until I was 13, in all honesty it would have been better if he wasn’t – we barely had a relationship. Mum and I were both relieved when he went; I came home from school to discover he had moved all his stuff out. My mum met someone after my dad left and that man is now my wonderful stepdad.
Mum and I have always been close. She is one of my best friends and we talk all the time. I walked her down the aisle when she married my stepdad and in my speech at the reception I told everyone how much I admire her unconditionally.
Growing up with a single mum is hard but life happens and you get on with it. She has been my mum, my dad and my sister all at the same time and so I don’t feel like I missed out on a single thing. When you grow up with a strong, independent woman you become one yourself. Her strength is now my strength.
Mum taught me to pick yourself up whenever you get knocked down. There will always be people who want to hurt you but rise above it, be positive and ignore them. They are just not worth it.
The funniest memory I have of my mum? We went to a Take That tribute night and she was egging me on to get on the stage and meet 'Robbie'. So I did – and almost got thrown out. Mum couldn’t stop laughing."
2 of 6
Tyler is 24 and lives in Caerphilly. After her parents separated when she was 3 years old, Tyler and her mum went to live with her grandparents.
"We were already close but when it became just my mum and me, we became inseparable. Mum worked seven-day weeks to earn enough money for us; her sole focus was me and I never felt like I missed out on having a dad around because she was both. Now that I’m older, Mum and I are like best friends; we really know each other. Because we were alone for so long, we have a bond that is unbreakable.
Because of what my mum had to do when she became a single parent, I feel confident enough as an adult to face any hardship. It’s not easy to raise a child on your own – especially when your expectation of parenthood is a partnership – but Mum not only managed it, she excelled. I’m not sure who I would be if my parents had stayed together but because I grew up surrounded by such bravery from one woman, I know how positive the solidarity of women can be. I know how much courage it often takes to be a woman, and especially a mother.
Mum made me realise how strong women are. She proved that she didn’t need another person to validate her nor did she need to fulfil society’s expectations of what a family should be – my mum said no to the norm and pushed us out of a very unhappy and difficult situation. She shielded me from this as a child, and I’ve only learned about it retrospectively. By coming out of that darkness, my mum has taught me that no matter how horrible things seem, they will change; you have the power to change them.
When I was 8, Mum and I went on holiday to Florida. I was an abnormally tall (and overly confident) 8-year-old so was allowed on all the rides, and we excitedly queued to go on my first upside-down rollercoaster. When we got to the front of the queue, panic hit and I started to cry uncontrollably. Mum being Mum, she told the ride attendant to wait, then picked me up, wiped away my tears and said: 'This is the first day of the rest of your life. We’ll get on this ride and you’ll never look back.' So I got on the ride, with all the fear and panic – and loved every single moment. Which confirms what I already knew: my mum is not only the bravest and craziest woman, she is also always right."
3 of 6
Charli, 23, lives in Ealing in west London. After her parents got divorced when she was 5, Charli, her mum and her 3-year-old sister moved in with their grandparents.
"My sister and I were very close with our mum growing up; I think because she was a young mum and our personalities are similar. Because we had to live with my mum’s parents, my nan became a second mum to us. It was great to be extremely close with her and my papa – it meant there was always someone looking out for us.
It’s stereotypical I know but growing up with my mum has shown me how you can live on your own and that there are different types of family, other than the typical nuclear family you see on TV and in films.
Mum taught me that being independent is a great thing. It’s well worth waiting to find someone to settle down with – there’s nothing wrong with being single!
I remember my mum, my nan, my little sister and I driving to the beach every summer and always singing ABBA at the top of our lungs!"
4 of 6
Ophelia is 25 and lives in London. She and her brother grew up on a farm in Leicestershire with their mum. Their grandparents lived next door.
"Dad worked abroad for most of my childhood so although he officially left the family home when I was 9, I don’t have any real memories of living with him permanently. He’s been consistently present in my life since the divorce – and I love him very much – but my mum has always been the primary caregiver.
My brother and I are pretty fiercely defensive of our mum. We look out for each other in ways that go beyond parent/child dynamics – I often think the kind of emotional support and understanding I get from my mum is similar to what I’d expect of a friend or partner, which I know isn’t the case for other people with their family.
Mum was often spread across multiple projects, trying to manage mine and my brother’s lives as well as running the farm (20-hour days harvesting crops, lambing sheep, etc). She was always emotionally available but it meant we had to find ways to please ourselves and get creative when we got bored.
It taught me to love being independent and happy in my own company, which I think helped me build resilience for holding down a job and relationships in my 20s in London.
Mum’s been all up in this self-care mindfulness stuff since way before it was cool. She never pushed us to succeed and was always okay with us taking the occasional mental day off school to clear our heads and get back in touch with things that make us happy.
I have a fond memory of my mum sitting in a field foot-bathing sheep (a really technical, laborious process) while reading Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets aloud to me and my brother. Nuts levels of multitasking.
And whenever I'm newly single she's my biggest cheerleader for going out and snogging someone – and will actively help me locate potential targets."
5 of 6
Rosanna is 32 and lives in Portsmouth.
"My parents were on and off over the years but I don’t remember my dad being around much at all; he dipped in and out but didn’t interact with me and my brother very much and I have very few memories of him. I’ve had no relationship with him since I was a teen.
Mum was always there and always present for us. We knew we came first for her. Now I have children, I recognise the sheer exhaustion she must have felt at times, dealing with two children on her own. I have a renewed respect for her and it throws a different slant on the tougher times as I can imagine how lonely it must have been for her.
Watching Mum strive to ensure we achieved has always motivated me to try my best. Growing up in a single parent household has had a profound effect on my practice as a social worker, too, as I understand the impact it can have on children.
Mum taught me patience. And sassiness! She also taught us that it’s okay to ask for help when you need it, and how important it is to have good relationships with friends and family.
Memories of my mum: Piling into our tiny car and singing along to Heart FM on our way to visit family. Building dens in the living room and having picnics. Her refusal to wrap presents in anything other than carrier bags (she still does this, although she’s moved on to gift bags!)."
6 of 6
Bethany, 24, lives in Coventry. It’s been her, her mum and her sister – "the holy trinity" as Bethany calls it – since she was 9 years old.
"If anything, growing up in a single parent family has made me, my sister and my mother closer as there is no shielding us from the good, the bad and the ugly in each other’s lives. My mother looked after me when I was ill as a child and as an adult when I’ve had depression and anxiety. She has always been my biggest champion and believes in me even when I don’t believe in myself.
Through her I’ve learned what it means to be truly independent. We may not have been able to shop in the higher end of the high street but we never went without – my sister and I got to go on school trips and had dancing lessons twice a week.
The best thing my mother taught me is the saying 'just for today'. You could call it the motto of our house. Whenever I’m feeling anxious or that the world is against me, I can ring my mother and hear these words and instantly feel that a weight has been lifted.
Mum attended my university open day with me, just the two of us. I had no idea what I wanted to study but I knew my mum was there supporting me, whatever choice I made. The whole day she looked so proud and radiated happiness. I ended up getting into my first choice of university and on my graduation day, Mum was there supporting me, still exuding the same happiness."
