To Our Mums Who Did It All On Their Own: You Smashed It

Tyler is 24 and lives in Caerphilly. After her parents separated when she was 3 years old, Tyler and her mum went to live with her grandparents.



"We were already close but when it became just my mum and me, we became inseparable. Mum worked seven-day weeks to earn enough money for us; her sole focus was me and I never felt like I missed out on having a dad around because she was both. Now that I’m older, Mum and I are like best friends; we really know each other. Because we were alone for so long, we have a bond that is unbreakable.



Because of what my mum had to do when she became a single parent, I feel confident enough as an adult to face any hardship. It’s not easy to raise a child on your own – especially when your expectation of parenthood is a partnership – but Mum not only managed it, she excelled. I’m not sure who I would be if my parents had stayed together but because I grew up surrounded by such bravery from one woman, I know how positive the solidarity of women can be. I know how much courage it often takes to be a woman, and especially a mother.



Mum made me realise how strong women are. She proved that she didn’t need another person to validate her nor did she need to fulfil society’s expectations of what a family should be – my mum said no to the norm and pushed us out of a very unhappy and difficult situation. She shielded me from this as a child, and I’ve only learned about it retrospectively. By coming out of that darkness, my mum has taught me that no matter how horrible things seem, they will change; you have the power to change them.



When I was 8, Mum and I went on holiday to Florida. I was an abnormally tall (and overly confident) 8-year-old so was allowed on all the rides, and we excitedly queued to go on my first upside-down rollercoaster. When we got to the front of the queue, panic hit and I started to cry uncontrollably. Mum being Mum, she told the ride attendant to wait, then picked me up, wiped away my tears and said: 'This is the first day of the rest of your life. We’ll get on this ride and you’ll never look back.' So I got on the ride, with all the fear and panic – and loved every single moment. Which confirms what I already knew: my mum is not only the bravest and craziest woman, she is also always right."