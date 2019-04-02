Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Gave A Big Clue That The Royal Baby Is Near

As Meghan Markle inched closer and closer to becoming a royal, things like her Instagram and blog disappeared. Her new status as Duchess required a certain amount of privacy, but now it seems like the former Suits actress is ready to open up again. She and Prince Harry have joined Instagram as @sussexroyal, which has people speculating that the royal baby is on its way.
“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," the introduction post reads. "We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”
Back in January, Markle confirmed that her baby was due in (late) April, and what better way to kick off an Instagram than with a bunch of adoring bebe snaps?
"Love how they created the account before the baby come so they can share exclusive pic on here," one commenter wrote.
"now we wait for the baby pics," another added.
It would certainly be early for Markle to be in labor right now, but it would make sense that this move to Instagram was made to accommodate the upcoming royal baby content. Being the young and hip royals that they are, will Meghan and Harry Instagram Story the birth? Will they go Live on the platform to introduce us? Will the royal baby get its own Instagram account, like Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's future child? @royalbaby has a nice ring to it.
