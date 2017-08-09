Woman Sends Out 100 Tweets About Why Joey & Rachel Should've Ended Up Together

I'm formulating an epic tweetstorm in defense of Joey & Rachel you guys— kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017
20/ He hides messages from men who call her when they're living together. He's endlessly threatened by the men she dates.
21/ He outright sabotages her career WE'LL BE COMING BACK TO THIS POINT because he can't get over his Mark thing.
40/ Over and over Ross trivialized her passions, even though I would argue that Rachel's career was always her most interesting arc.
89/ Ross has ALWAYS treated her like she's intellectually beneath him, which is why "just a waitress" cuts so deep on that S2 list.
24/ Joey is the person who most often tells Ross "dude she's not interested" when she's clearly not. The one who notices what RACHEL wants.
14/ Joey has a lot of problems but his supportive, protective relationship with the women friends is one of his best qualities.
11/ But Joey's relationship with Rachel is platonic almost right away. They have a genuine friendship.
94/ Ross fell in love with A PICTURE OF HIMSELF AS THE KIND OF MAN WHO COULD DATE A RACHEL and on some level that was always what he wanted.
95/ Whereas Joey fell in love with a bright, funny, competent single mother he'd been friends with for 7 years and knew inside-out already.
97/ The only factor in favor of Ross/Rachel endgame is conventional sitcom storytelling structure. Not because they're RIGHT for each other
98/ Ross and Rachel were endgame because they were considered INEVITABLE, and I don't dispute that that's where the show was always heading.
99/ But a S10 surprise twist where Rachel and Joey end up realizing THEY were each other's lobster all along WOULD HAVE CHANGED SITCOM TV