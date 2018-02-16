Story aus Entertainment

Friends: 100 Gründe, warum Rachel lieber Joey hätte heiraten sollen

Heute Morgen erreichte die Entertainmentindustrie eine riesige Nachricht: Jenniger Aniston und Schauspielkollege Justin Theroux lassen sich trennen. Die beiden gaben ein gemeinsames Statement ab, in dem sie öffentlich Stellung bezogen, bevor es „die Klatschpresse“ tut. „Alles, was diese Blätter schreiben, ohne dass einer von uns direkt zitiert wird, ist Quatsch.“
Aniston und Theroux gaben an, sich im Guten zu trennen und weiterhin befreundet bleiben zu wollen. Von Jennifer Aniston haben wir ehrlicherweise nichts anderes als diese wahre Größe erwartet, hat sie sich doch schon immer aktiv und explizit gegen die hetzerische Berichterstattung und das ungefragte Eindringen der Presse in ihr Privatleben gewehrt.
Als wahrer Aniston-Fan kann man jetzt nur hoffen, dass es ihr gut geht, und dass die Trennung auch wirklich so friedlich und einvernehmlich verlaufen ist, wie die beiden das nach außen tragen. Als wahrer Aniston-Fan kann man aber auch an ihre Rolle als Rachel denken und sich nur freuen, dass die echte Jennifer nicht in einer so koabhängigen Beziehung gefangen ist wie Rachel.
Ross und Rachels Achterbahnbeziehung in Friends war DIE Liebesgeschichte der 90er und wird auch heute noch regelmäßig als Beweis dafür angebracht, dass Liebe am Ende siegen wird. Das dachte sich auch Claire Willet, die auf Twitter unter anderem auch als @kaneandgriffin tweetet: Sie ist ganz und gar nicht damit einverstanden, dass Ross und Rachels Liebe wirklich so besonders war. Ganz im Gegenteil ist sie davon überzeugt, dass die wahre Liebesgeschichte der berühmten Sitcom eigentlich die zwischen Rachel und Joey war @kaneandgriffin und startete einen 100-Tweet-langen Thread, in dem sie Argumente contra Ross und pro Joey auflistete. Das sind 14.000 Zeichen, quasi eine kleine Hausarbeit.
Alles begann mit einer Art Vorwarnungs-Tweet, mit dem @kaneandgriffin ihre Follower auf ihre leidenschaftliche Rede über Friends und die Liebesgeschichte, die nicht genug Aufmerksamkeit bekam, vorbereiten wollte. Sie begann mit „Ich formuliere gerade einen epischen Twitter-Rant zur Verteidigung von Joey & Rachel, Leute. Es gibt ein Word-Dokument mit Stichpunkten.“
Man mag diese Meinung teilen oder auch nicht, aber @kaneandgriffin gebührt Respekt alleine für die Mühe.
Interessanterweise geht es in vielen Punkten, die von der Twitter-Nutzerin genannt werden, weniger darum, warum Joey und Rachel zusammen sein sollten, sondern mehr darum, warum Rachel nicht mit Ross zusammen sein sollte. In einem der ersten Tweets von „Zur Verteidigung von Rachel und Ross: Ein Thread“, schreibt sie, „Ich führe die Anti-Ross-Geller-Fraktion an, ich schwöre auf mein ganzes Geld, dass er einer der schlimmsten Männer der Fernsehgeschichte ist.“
Das verstehe ich. Ross ist größtenteils problematisch und ich würde ihn niemals daten, aber trotzdem halte ich ihn in der Show für unentbehrlich und tatsächlich lustig, besonders in den späteren Folgen – David Schwimmers Comedytalent kann man kaum bestreiten. In vielen Punkten hat sie allerdings absolut recht, Ross hat große Probleme mit seiner Männlichkeit, klar erkennbar an seiner Eifersucht, seinem mangelnden Respekt gegenüber Rachels Karriere und an der Tatsache, dass er den Gedanken einer männlichen Nanny einfach nicht begreifen kann. @kaneandgriffin bringt viele dieser Punkte als Gründe dafür an, dass Rachel nicht mit Ross zusammen sein sollte, und ich teile diese Meinung. Warum das allerdings gleich bedeutet, dass sie stattdessen mit Joey zusammen sein sollte, ist mir unklar.
Eins ihrer Hauptargumente ist, dass sie, anders Rachel und Ross, befreundet waren, bevor die Romantik dazu kam. Außerdem geht Joey, abgesehen von der Tatsache, dass er ein Player ist, sehr respektvoll mit seinen Freundinnen um. Aber warum können sie nicht einfach eine respekt- und liebevolle, platonische Freundschaft miteinander haben?
Am Ende ist ihr zwingendes Argument dafür, dass Joey Rachel verdient hätte, dieses:
Ich stimme zu, dass Joeys Liebe für Rachel wahrhaftiger erscheint und aus mehr Respekt besteht, aber ich weiß nicht, ob Rachel jemals echte romantische Gefühle für ihn hatte. Und ist es nicht das, was zählt? Sie liebte ihn immer als Freund, fand ihn kurzzeitig sexuell ansprechend, aber ich glaube, für Rachel war es davor und danach nie etwas Romantisches. Also hätte sie vielleicht lieber mit niemandem zusammen kommen sollen. Sie hätte in das Flugzeug nach Paris steigen, ihre Karriere bei Louis Vuitton beginnen und eventuell einen netten Europäer finden sollen, der etwas progressivere Vorstellungen von Geschlechterrollen hat. Aber @kaneandgriffin und ich sind uns einig, dass das niemals hätte passieren können, dank der „konventionellen Sitcom-Struktur des Storytellings“.
