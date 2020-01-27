Nach dem Tod von Kobe Bryant: Stars trauern um den Basketball-Star

Lydia Wang
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty.
Die Sportwelt trauert um einen ihrer größten Superstars. Am Sonntag kam der ehemalige NBA-Spieler Kobe Bryant bei einem Hubschrauberabsturz in Calabasas, Kalifornien, ums Leben. Unter den weiteren Opfern des Unglücks war auch seine 13-jährige Tochter Gianna. Die beiden waren auf dem Weg zu einem Basketball-Turnier, als der Hubschrauber abstürzte. Der Sportler, seine Tochter und alle anderen Passagiere im Helikopter starben direkt am Unfallort. Bryant wurde 41 Jahre alt.
Viele Celebritys haben Bryants Familie bereits ihre Anteilnahme über die sozialen Medien ausgedrückt. Unter ihnen auch Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars und Kim Kardashian West. Von seinen Freund*innen bis zu seinen Fans – die Welt trauert um einen der größten Basketballspieler, der viel zu früh gegangen ist.
„Als ich die Nachricht von dieser unvorstellbaren Tragödie hörte, brach es mir das Herz. Ich kann mir nicht vorstellen, was die Familien gerade durchmachen. Kobe hat mir und uns allen so viel bedeutet. Ich sende Vanessa und der Familie und allen, die jemanden auf diesem Flug verloren haben, meine Liebe und mein aufrichtiges Beileid“, schreibt die Sängerin Taylor Swift auf Twitter.
Basketball-Legende Shaquille O'Neal trauert auf Instagram um seinen Freund mit diesen Worten: „Ich kann den Schmerz, den ich jetzt in diesem tragischen und traurigen Moment spüre, kaum in Worte fassen. Ich habe meine Nichte Gigi und meinen Freund, meinen Bruder, meinen Partner beim Titelgewinn, meinen Kumpel und meinen Homie verloren. Ich liebe dich und du wirst mir fehlen. Mein Beileid gilt der Familie Bryant und den Familien der anderen Passagiere an Bord“.
„Mein Herz fühlt sich gerade so schwer an. Niemand sollte so etwas erleben müssen, was die betroffenen Familien jetzt durchmachen. Das hat uns alle so sehr getroffen, aber ich kann mir nicht vorstellen, wie sich Vanessa fühlen muss, da sie ihren Mann und ihr kleines Mädchen verloren hat. Wenn ich nur daran denke, muss ich weinen“, schreibt Kim Kardashian unter ein Bild von Bryant mit seiner Tochter, dass sie auf Instagram gepostet hat.
Auch der frühere Präsident Obama drückt auf Twitter seine Anteilnahme aus: „Kobe war eine Legende auf dem Platz und hatte gerade erst begonnen, einen ebenso sinnvollen zweiten Akt in seinem Leben zu schaffen. Der Verlust von Gianna ist für uns als Eltern noch erschütternder. Michelle und ich schicken Vanessa und der gesamten Familie Bryant an diesem unfassbaren Tag viel Liebe und schließen sie in unsere Gebete ein.“
Kylie Jenner ehrt “Black Mamba“ und seine Tochter mit einem Foto der beiden auf Instagram: „Mir fehlen die Worte. Ich bete für diese wunderschöne Familie.“
Auch Sänger Bruno Mars schließt sich den Trauerbekundungen auf Twitter an: „Kobe war ein echter Superheld auf dem Platz & ich bin sicher, er war einer für seine Familie.“
Das Ehepaar Hailey und Justin Bieber trauert um den Basketballer jeweils mit eigenen Posts. Beide waren große Fans von Bryant. „Das kann nicht sein. Du hast mich immer motiviert, Mamba. Einige deiner besten Äußerungen, bringen uns noch heute zum Lächeln! Ich liebe dich, Mann“, schreibt Justin Bieber unter seinen Instagram-Post. Darauf zu sehen ist er im Teenie-Alter mit dem Profisportler.
Auch How to Get Away with Murder-Star Viola Davis drückt vor allem der Frau des Basketballers ihr Beileid aus: „Mein Mitgefühl gilt Vanessa. Das ist absolut erschütternd. Ich weiß, wie sehr er seine Familie und seine Kinder geliebt hat! Einfach schrecklich… Gott segne Kobe und Gianna und seine Familie. Es bricht mir das Herz!“
