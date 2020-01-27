How Celebrities Honored Kobe & Gianna Bryant At The 2020 Grammys

"I didn't believe it at first. I still don't believe it. It's devastating, it's sad. I can't imagine losing my children...He was so young, he was my age, 41. He had so much more to do. To be here, at Staples right now. To look up and see his jersey right there. We're doing the Grammys right now, but 82 games a year they do in this arena. Kobe brought that energy to Los Angeles for 20 years," Diplo said. "He transcends iconic, he's going to live forever."