How Celebrities Honored Kobe & Gianna Bryant At The 2020 Grammys

The Grammys are mourning the loss of former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, both of whom died in a helicopter crash alongside seven others Sunday morning.
Bryant, who retired from his record-making career in the NBA in 2016, played home games for the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center, the same place where the 62nd Grammy Awards are taking place. Though originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia, Bryant had a 20-year run with the Lakers, and made a home in Southern California.
Many stars mourned Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who was known as Gigi, on social media, while others attending the ceremony used their platform at the event to share their condolences and kind words.
Advertisement
DJ Khaled told Ryan Seacrest on E!'s red carpet that he would be paying tribute to Bryant and his daughter at the ceremony that evening.
"We're doing a tribute for Nipsey Hustle, and we're also going to pay homage and love to Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Gianna. The news is devastating. It's hard to even...talk about it, and celebrate, but what we're going to do is uplift the spirit," DJ Khaled explained.
Diplo, who is performing at the ceremony, also spoke to Seacrest about Bryant's death.
"I didn't believe it at first. I still don't believe it. It's devastating, it's sad. I can't imagine losing my children...He was so young, he was my age, 41. He had so much more to do. To be here, at Staples right now. To look up and see his jersey right there. We're doing the Grammys right now, but 82 games a year they do in this arena. Kobe brought that energy to Los Angeles for 20 years," Diplo said. "He transcends iconic, he's going to live forever."
"To me, Kobe was a great example in so many different ways on so many different levels," Rick Ross said on the red carpet. "Not just for being the dude who scored 81, but for the dude that carried himself so classy. With so many wins on his belt, he moved so in silence. It's a huge loss."
Rick Ross gives a few words about Kobe Bryant at the #GRAMMYs— The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) January 26, 2020
“To me, Kobe was a great example in so many different ways on so many different levels.” pic.twitter.com/HHeWRfvYKf
Advertisement
"We are praying for the Bryant family, we are praying for the city of Los Angeles, for the Laker organization and for the community at large."
William Murphy reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant: “Who isn't a fan of Kobe Bryant?... What better night to raise up music in the city of Los Angeles than on tonight” #Grammys pic.twitter.com/AQwtCnALjP— Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2020
Dreezy told BET of the loss:
"To Kobe's family, I am so sorry for the news that happened today. There is a very powerful spirit watching over you, he is an angel for everybody and especially for your family. My condolences to Vanessa and the kids."
.@dreezydreezy gives her love to Kobe Bryant and his family! ❤️ #KobeBryant #BETRemembers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xAExooWZ6L— BET Music (@BETMusic) January 26, 2020
This is a developing story.
Advertisement