Avant de prendre sa retraite en 2016, Bryant avait battu de nombreux records dans sa discipline, notamment celui du plus jeune joueur à avoir disputé un match de la NBA, et celui du plus jeune joueur à avoir marqué 30 000 points dans sa carrière. Après sa retraite, Bryant et sa femme Vanessa avaient fondé la Fondation familiale Kobe et Vanessa Bryant, qui vise à financer des bourses sportives aux plus jeunes et à aider les sans-abris à Los Angeles.
De nombreux athlètes professionnels ont déjà envoyé leurs condoléances à la famille de Bryant, notamment sur les réseaux sociaux, ainsi que des célébrités telles que Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner et Mariah Carey. Voici ce qu'on a pu lire sur les réseaux sociaux entre hier et aujourd'hui.
My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020
I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020
My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/U3osyw6Pzu— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 27, 2020
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020
Rest In Peace. Thank you for showing the world what true greatness looks like. ❤️ A hero to me and to millions. Sending eternal love and strength to the Bryant family 🙏🏻— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 26, 2020
Being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life, like so many. Love forever. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to the sweet Bryant family. Can’t believe it 💔 https://t.co/Z7O7oE04oc— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 26, 2020
Praying for the entire Bryant family and loved ones during this tragic time.— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020
Everyone at our show is so saddened & shocked over the passing of Kobe Bryant. He was a father, husband, author, incredible athlete & one of the kindest guests we’ve had on our show. Please keep his family in your thoughts & remember to cherish the ones you love every single day pic.twitter.com/841PYJlvtq— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 26, 2020
Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well.— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020