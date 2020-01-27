Actu Entertainment

Mort de Kobe Bryant : les réactions touchante des célébrités

Lydia Wang
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty.
Dimanche dernier, l'ancien joueur de la NBA Kobe Bryant et sa fille de 13 ans Gianna sont morts dans un accident d'hélicoptère à Calabasas, en Californie. Comme le rapporte ESPN, ils se rendaient tous les deux à un match de basket-ball. Bryant avait 41 ans, sa fille 13 ans.

Avant de prendre sa retraite en 2016, Bryant avait battu de nombreux records dans sa discipline, notamment celui du plus jeune joueur à avoir disputé un match de la NBA, et celui du plus jeune joueur à avoir marqué 30 000 points dans sa carrière. Après sa retraite, Bryant et sa femme Vanessa avaient fondé la Fondation familiale Kobe et Vanessa Bryant, qui vise à financer des bourses sportives aux plus jeunes et à aider les sans-abris à Los Angeles.

De nombreux athlètes professionnels ont déjà envoyé leurs condoléances à la famille de Bryant, notamment sur les réseaux sociaux, ainsi que des célébrités telles que Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner et Mariah Carey. Voici ce qu'on a pu lire sur les réseaux sociaux entre hier et aujourd'hui.
"Mon cœur est en morceaux à l'annonce de cette tragédie inimaginable. Je ne peux pas imaginer ce que ça doit être pour les familles des défunts. Kobe a tellement compté pour moi et pour nous tous. J'envoie mes prières, mon amour et mes condoléances sans fin à Vanessa et à sa famille, ainsi qu'à tous ceux qui ont perdu quelqu'un lors de ce vol."
"Je suis tellement triste et choquée. Ici à Staples Arena, où Kobe a laissé tellement de souvenirs, et où il se préparait à rendre hommage à un autre homme brillant parti trop tôt, Nipsey Hussle. La vie peut être si brutale et absurde parfois. Accrochez-vous à vos proches. Tu nous manques, Kobe"
"Mon cœur est si lourd. Personne ne devrait avoir à vivre ca. Cela nous a tous affectés, mais je ne peux pas imaginer ce que que ça peut être de perdre sa famille et son mari. Je pleure rien que d'y penser."
"Kobe était une légende sur le terrain et commençait tout juste sa deuxième vie, son deuxième acte. Perdre Gianna est encore plus déchirant pour nous, parents. Michelle et moi envoyons notre amour et nos prières à Vanessa et à toute la famille Bryant en ce jour impensable."
"Complètement sous le choc. Repose en paix Kobe. 😢"
"Je suis à court de mots. Je prie pour cette magnifique famille."
😤😔🥺 it can’t be

😤😔🥺 Ça ne peut pas être vrai
"Kobe était un vrai super-héros sur le terrain et je suis sûr qu'il en était un pour sa famille. Je leur envoie tout mon amour et mes prières. C'est déchirant."
"Repose en paix. Merci de montrer au monde à quoi ressemble la vraie grandeur. ❤️ Un héros pour moi et pour des millions de personnes. J'envoie tout mon amour éternel et ma force à la famille Bryant 🙏🏻"
"Je ne sais pas quoi dire d'autre mis à part que je suis profondément dévastée 💔"
"Ça ne peut pas être vrai...Tu m'as toujours encouragé Mumba. M'a dit des choses qui me font sourire jusqu'à aujourd'hui. Je t'aime mec !"
"Être l'un de tes fans a apporté tellement de joie dans ma vie, comme pour tant d'autres. Je t'aime pour toujours. J'envoie ma force et mes plus sincères condoléances à la douce famille Bryant. Je n'arrive pas à y croire 💔"
"Je prie pour toute la famille Bryant et ses proches en ce moment tragique."
"On vient de perdre un roi. 824"
Je suis dévasté d'avoir appris pour #KobeBryant .💔C'était un athlète extraordinaire et un homme merveilleux. J'envoie de l'amour, des prières et ma compassion à sa famille. À toute sa famille @NBA également.
