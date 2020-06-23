Story aus Entertainment

Justin Bieber: So äußert er sich auf Twitter zu den Vergewaltigungsvorwürfen

Ineye Komonibo, Seda Taptik
Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock.
Vor einigen Tagen wurde Justin Bieber in einem inzwischen gelöschten Twitter-Thread des sexuellen Übergriffs beschuldigt. In dem Thread schreibt ein Fan namens Danielle über die erschütternde Begegnung zwischen ihr und dem Star im Jahr 2014. Bieber habe sie nach einem Konzert vor sechs Jahren in einem Hotelzimmer im Four Seasons in Austin, Texas, vergewaltigt, heißt es in den Tweets. Am Sonntag brach nun auch der Sänger sein Schweigen und meldete sich auf Twitter zu Wort, um auf die gegen ihn erhobenen Anschuldigungen einzugehen. Bieber bestritt den Vorfall und erklärte, er halte es für notwendig, sich wegen der Schwere der online verbreiteten Beschuldigung zu äußern.
Werbung
Sexueller Missbrauch ist etwas, das ich nicht auf die leichte Schulter nehme“, schrieb er im Tweet. „Ich wollte mich eigentlich sofort zu Wort melden, aber aus Respekt zu den vielen Opfern, die täglich mit diesen Themen zu tun haben, wollte ich erst die Fakten sammeln, bevor ich eine Aussage mache.“
Danach postete er die Beweise, die die Anschuldigungen gegen ihn entkräften sollen. Bieber bestätigte, dass er zwar in dieser Zeit im Four Seasons war, aber dort nur im Restaurant zu Abend gegessen hat.
Außerdem gab er an, in der Nacht vom 9. zum 10. März in einem Airbnb – zusammen mit seiner damaligen Freundin Selena Gomez – unter dem Decknamen “Mike Lowery“ gewesen zu sein und danach eine Nacht in einem anderen Hotel in der Stadt verbracht zu haben. Bieber teilte Screenshots und Beweise, die seine Behauptungen untermauern sollen – darunter datierte E-Mails, die seinen Aufenthalt im Airbnb bestätigten, sowie Quittungen des Hotels, in dem er sich kurz aufhielt.
Die Anschuldigungen gegen den Popstar kamen Tage, nachdem eine Reihe von Frauen einige andere große Namen in Hollywood des sexuellen Missbrauchs beschuldigt haben. So soll zum Beispiel Comedian Chris D'Elia online Minderjährige sexuell belästigt haben, und auch eine erschütternde Missbrauchsgeschichte um Schauspieler Ansel Egort löste im Internet Schockwellen aus. Für Bieber, dessen Fans vor allem junge Frauen sind, war es von entscheidender Bedeutung, die Behauptungen mit Fakten zu belegen.
„Jede Behauptung von sexuellem Missbrauch sollte sehr ernst genommen werden, und deshalb war meine Antwort notwendig“, schreibt der Sänger zum Schluss seines Threads. „Diese Geschichte ist jedoch faktisch unmöglich, und deshalb werde ich mit Twitter und Behörden zusammenarbeiten, um rechtliche Schritte einzuleiten.“
DashDividers_1_500x100
Wenn du selbst betroffen bist oder eine Person kennst, die Opfer von sexuellem Missbrauch wurde, kannst du dich beispielsweise telefonisch (0800 22 55 530) oder online an das Hilfeportal “Sexueller Missbrauch“ wenden – ein vertrauliches, kostenfreies 24-Stunden-Beratungsangebot, das anonyme, mehrsprachige und barrierefreie Unterstützung bietet.
Werbung

More from News

R29 Originals