Story from Entertainment

Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations On Social Media

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock.
Days ago, Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault in a now-deleted Twitter thread that detailed a harrowing encounter between the star and a fan in 2014. Bieber is now refuting the claims with some receipts of his own.
Last night, Bieber logged on to Twitter to address the allegations made against him; a young woman named Danielle claimed that Bieber had raped her in a hotel room following a concert six years ago. The singer denied that the incident had occurred and said that he found it necessary to speak up because of the gravity of the accusation being spread online.
Advertisement
"Sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly," wrote Bieber. "I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily. I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."
The thread went on to provide evidence against the original claims of the assault, which allegedly took place in a Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas during the South by Southwest music festival in 2014. Bieber shared that while he had been at the Four Seasons in question, it was only to have dinner at the location's restaurant.
He claimed that he had actually lodged at a local Airbnb — with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez — under the alias "Mike Lowery" until he moved to spend a night at a different hotel in the city. Bieber shared screenshots and evidence that seemed to corroborate his claims, with dated emails confirming his stay at the Airbnb as well as receipts from the hotel he briefly hung out in.
The allegations against Bieber came days after a number of women stepped up with stories about a number of other big names in Hollywood; comedian Chris D'Elia was accused of sexually harassing minors online, and a disturbing story describing an abusive situation with actor Ansel Egort also made shockwaves on the internet. For Bieber, whose fans are mostly young women, addressing the claims with facts was of the essence.
Advertisement
"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," he concluded in his thread. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. "
Refinery29 has reached out for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series