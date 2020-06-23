Actu Entertainment

Accusé de viol, Justin Bieber nie les faits sur Twitter

Ineye Komonibo, Edwige Sainte Marie
Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock.
Il y a quelques jours, Justin Bieber a été accusé d'agression sexuelle sur Twitter - le post a depuis été supprimé - par une fan qui relatait une expérience bouleversante qu'elle a eu avec la star en 2014. Bieber a réfuté ces allégations en publiant ses propres reçus et preuves sur ses réseaux sociaux.
Hier, Bieber a pris la parole sur Twitter pour répondre aux allégations portées contre lui ; une jeune femme du nom de Danielle a affirmé que Bieber l'avait violée dans une chambre d'hôtel après un concert il y a six ans. Le chanteur a nié les faits et a déclaré qu'il avait jugé nécessaire de s'exprimer en raison de la gravité de l'accusation diffusée en ligne.
Publicité
"L'abus sexuel est quelque chose que je ne prends pas à la légère", a écrit Bieber. "Je voulais en parler tout de suite, mais par respect pour tant de victimes qui sont confrontées à ces problèmes quotidiennement, je voulais m'assurer de recueillir les faits avant de faire une déclaration".
Il a ensuite fourni des preuves contre les allégations initiales de l'agression, qui aurait eu lieu dans un hôtel Four Seasons à Austin, au Texas, pendant le festival de musique South by Southwest en 2014. Bieber a partagé que lorsqu'il avait été au Four Seasons en question, c'était uniquement pour dîner au restaurant du lieu.
Il a affirmé qu'il avait en fait logé dans un Airbnb du coin - avec sa petite amie de l'époque, Selena Gomez - sous le pseudonyme "Mike Lowery" avant de passer une nuit dans un autre hôtel de la ville. Bieber a partagé des captures d'écran et des preuves qui semblent confirmer ses affirmations, avec des e-mails datés confirmant son séjour au Airbnb ainsi que des reçus de l'hôtel où il a brièvement séjourné.
Les allégations contre Bieber sont apparues quelques jours après qu'un certain nombre de femmes ont commencé à dénoncer d'autres grands noms d'Hollywood. Le comédien Chris D'Elia a été accusé de harcèlement sexuel sur Internet à l'encontre de mineurs, et une histoire troublante décrivant une situation d'abus avec l'acteur Ansel Egort a également fait scandale sur Internet. Pour Bieber, dont les fans sont pour la plupart des jeunes femmes, il était essentiel de répondre aux revendications par des faits.
Publicité
"Toute plainte pour abus sexuel doit être prise très au sérieux et c'est pourquoi ma réponse était nécessaire", conclut-il dans un tweet. "Cependant, cette histoire est factuellement impossible et c'est pourquoi je vais travailler avec Twitter et les autorités pour prendre des mesures légales."
Si vous avez subi des violences sexuelles et avez besoin d'une aide d'urgence, veuillez appeler la ligne d'assistance 3919 et consultez le site du gouvernement.
Publicité