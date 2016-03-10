Working The Royal Life

Scrivanich often gets matched with characters based solely on hair color: “A lot of Elsa. She’s so popular. A lot of Sleeping Beauty. Cinderella and Ariel. Those four I get the most.” She echoes the sentiment that sometimes the kids are the easiest part of the job. “A lot of the moms are overbearing. Some of them can be so picky and finicky and just a real pain sometimes, especially when you have these higher-end clients. Those ones tend to be the worst.”



She tells me about one time when she was convinced she was being duped. Most of the parties she works are in the morning or afternoon. So she was confused when she was asked to show up at a hotel at 7 p.m. on a Saturday night. “The mom met me in the lobby, because the kids were in the pool, and she just said, ‘Okay I need you to go to this hotel room, and my boyfriend is there and he’ll let you in.’” Sure enough, a man greeted her at the hotel room. “I looked at all my exits, [thinking] What am I doing in a hotel room at 7 o’clock at night on a Saturday? I haven’t seen the kids, because the only person I met was the mom in the lobby.” Was this a kids' party at all or some creepy, kinky grown-up gathering?



“At first, I was like, I’m in a hotel room with a guy I’ve never met before. I had my phone on me because I was like, all I need is this guy to come barging through the door. I was really scared. That was one I’ll never forget.” Eventually, the kids joined her in the hotel room. And nothing like that has happened to her since.