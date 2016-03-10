When changing into her gown at the party isn't an option (if, say, there just isn't a private space away from the kids), Elease shows up in full regalia. “I try not to, because people look at you like you’re crazy,” she says. “I’ve certainly walked down the street in my outfit with a tiara on. I’ve ridden the train. I’ll walk to an event or walk through a building.” But the reactions don’t really bother her. “I just smile at them. If they talk to me I’ll respond. I like knowing that they think I’m crazy.” Good For Girls? Bad For Girls?

It helps, she says, that her character is “kind of a badass,” which she tries to convey to the kids. “I try to bring independence. That’s an important thing not only as my character, but in all the Disney movies. It’s about what’s right for you and how you can be the best you, and do what you have to do for yourself,” she says.