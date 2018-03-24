Confessions Of A…Nanny

Have you witnessed any terrible parenting (and said anything about it)?

I think that we all have our own views on childcare. Have I disagreed with some of the parenting styles? Sure. I try to interview only with families who have the same philosophies as mine at this point in life. When I first started nannying I wasn’t as savvy, so I did pick some families who I would definitely not pick now. Sometimes, you can do something about it, and other times you just can’t. Parents are quite ‘touchy’ – and rightly so – about their parenting style, so they generally don’t want to hear what you think they could do differently. Having said that, some parents welcome your input and feel that they have an ally on their side.