Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Breaking This One Major Tradition For The Royal Birth

Of course Meghan Markle's royal baby delivery would be unlike any before. She and husband Prince Harry have given fans a heads up for what they should expect the day of the birth (which is predicted to be sometime in late April), and it's not what you're used to from our royals across the pond. Mainly, they're keeping things more private than royal couples of the past, and not releasing too many details ahead of the birth. Post-birth will continue similarly, with Meghan and Harry abstaining from the traditional hospital steps photo op, instead planning a different public debut a few days later, according to People.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a statement from Buckingham Palace reads, according to the outlet. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."
Here's what we can expect: The palace will let us know when Meghan has gone into labor, and the baby's official arrival will be announced on the Duke and Duchess' Instagram. (I'd cross my fingers for an Instagram Live, but I don't think they'll break tradition that heavily.)
Within the first few days of the baby's birth, the palace says Meghan and Harry will do a low-key photo op at Windsor Castle with one reporter, one photographer, and one TV camera. And then, I assume, the baby will have a guest role on Suits.
