Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Breaking This One Major Tradition For The Royal Birth

Of course Meghan Markle's royal baby delivery would be unlike any before. She and husband Prince Harry have given fans a heads up for what they should expect the day of the birth (which is predicted to be sometime in late April ), and it's not what you're used to from our royals across the pond. Mainly, they're keeping things more private than royal couples of the past, and not releasing too many details ahead of the birth. Post-birth will continue similarly, with Meghan and Harry abstaining from the traditional hospital steps photo op , instead planning a different public debut a few days later, according to People