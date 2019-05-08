I haven't said this phrase in awhile, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are extremely couple goals. During their first media outing as new parents with their son, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gushed over their baby boy, only two-and-a-half days old, and each other. Standing in the same hall where they shared their wedding reception just one year earlier, it's a sweet full circle moment that feels distinctly not royal, which is Markle's speciality.
Of being a new mother, the Duchess of Sussex said: "It’s magic. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy." When asked about the baby's temperament, Markle said that baby Sussex has "been a dream."
Advertisement
"I don't know where he gets it from," Harry joked. He added, on a more serious note, that parenting so far has been "amazing."
"It’s only been two-and-a-half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy." he said.
It also sounds like, even though the baby hasn't even had its one week birthday yet, the new dad is already trying to slow down time to care for their son "as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”
On their shared Instagram account, Sussex Royal, the couple expressed their gratitude to the public during this happy time. "They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago," they wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️Sussex royal
Advertisement