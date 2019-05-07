Story from Pop Culture

Prince William Gives Prince Harry A Very Dad Warning About Royal Baby

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: UK Press Pool/Getty Images.
Prince Harry and Prince William may be royals, but they're still brothers, which is why Prince William couldn't resist getting a little playful when asked about the birth of his brother's son with Meghan Markle at the launch of the King's Cup Regatta in London. While William and wife Kate Middleton told E! News they were "absolutely thrilled" with the news and "obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down," there are some not-so-glamorous realities the news parents will have to adjust to.
"I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation that is parenting," Will joked, according to E!. He told the outlet he had "plenty of advice" for his brother but mostly hopes "they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that."
Advertisement
You don't have to tell Harry twice, who has already gushed about his son to the press.
"This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon," he told Sky News, and two horses, shortly after the birth.
Middleton was equally as happy four the couple, telling E! that, "It's such a special time. Obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays. It's such a great time of year to have a baby. Spring is in the air."
Is that a coded promise for some joint royal baby birthday parties down the line? After, of course, everyone has caught up on their sleep.
Advertisement
Related Stories
How Prince William & Kate Are Handling Rumors
Are Prince Harry & William Feuding?
Prince William Has Plans On Harry's Wedding Day

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series