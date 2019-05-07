Prince William Gives Prince Harry A Very Dad Warning About Royal Baby

Prince Harry and Prince William may be royals, but they're still brothers, which is why Prince William couldn't resist getting a little playful when asked about the birth of his brother's son with Meghan Markle at the launch of the King's Cup Regatta in London. While William and wife Kate Middleton told E! News they were "absolutely thrilled" with the news and "obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down," there are some not-so-glamorous realities the news parents will have to adjust to.
"I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation that is parenting," Will joked, according to E!. He told the outlet he had "plenty of advice" for his brother but mostly hopes "they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that."
Advertisement
"This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon," he told Sky News, and two horses, shortly after the birth.
The Duke of Sussex announces his wife has given birth to a baby boy.— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2019
Follow the latest on the #royalbaby here: https://t.co/8KSPsa3ufS pic.twitter.com/xE4qo9Ct3v
Middleton was equally as happy four the couple, telling E! that, "It's such a special time. Obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays. It's such a great time of year to have a baby. Spring is in the air."
Is that a coded promise for some joint royal baby birthday parties down the line? After, of course, everyone has caught up on their sleep.
Advertisement