Prince William Gives Prince Harry A Very Dad Warning About Royal Baby

Prince Harry and Prince William may be royals, but they're still brothers , which is why Prince William couldn't resist getting a little playful when asked about the birth of his brother's son with Meghan Markle at the launch of the King's Cup Regatta in London. While William and wife Kate Middleton told E! News they were "absolutely thrilled" with the news and "obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down," there are some not-so-glamorous realities the news parents will have to adjust to.