August 31, 2017 will mark the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's untimely death but her family won't wait that long to honor the beloved Princess of Wales. A special rededication of her grave will take place on what would be the Princess' 56th birthday.
The royal, who died in a car accident in Paris, France, left behind sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who were 15 and 12, respectively, at the time of her death. On Saturday, July 1, Princess Diana's family — which now includes Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, as well as their two children Princess Charlotte and Prince George — will honor the beloved Princess with a special ceremony.
Advertisement
As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the royal family will attend a private service to rededicate the late Princess Diana's grave, which the Archbishop of Canterbury will perform. The BBC reports that Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, and her two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, will attend the ceremony, but that Diana's ex-husband, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be in Canada at the time of the event.
Prince William revealed his struggle to come to terms with his mother's death during an interview with GQ.
“I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about [my mother] more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better," the royal told the outlet.
He added that it was challenging to mourn his mother while in the public eye, as he was unable to grieve privately:
"It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage. I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people’s grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her. It is a different situation for most people who lose someone they love, it can be hidden away or they can choose if they want to share their story."
Hopefully honoring Princess Diana on her birthday will help bring the family who loved her together.
Advertisement