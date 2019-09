The Site Of The Royal Baby's First Appearance Has Significance For Meghan & Harry

One of the photos shared today of the newest addition to the Royal Family features a glimpse of "The King's Champion," the armored figure on horseback that is positioned at the east end of St. George's Hall. The Royals' website explains the significance of this figure: "The Champion used to ride into the Coronation banquet held in Westminster Hall, throw his gauntlet three times, and challenge anyone to deny the authority of the new sovereign." Also spotted in the newly released photos are a few coats of arms. The hall contains every single Knight of the Garter's coat of arms since the order was founded in 1348. The introduction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn is just one more piece of history being captured inside St. George's Hall.