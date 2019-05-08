The Site Of The Royal Baby's First Appearance Has Significance For Meghan & Harry

This morning, just days after his arrival into the world, the newest royal baby made his first public appearance with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Instead of introducing their son to his kingdom in front of St. Mary’s Hospital, as is customary for the royal family, Harry and Meghan opted to take their first photos as a family at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle.
In addition to being close to the couple's home, Frogmore Cottage, where the Duchess chose to give birth, St. George's Hall has special significance for Meghan and Harry. Following their wedding at St. George's Chapel, Her Majesty the Queen celebrated the marriage with a lunchtime reception held at St. George's Hall. Today, almost exactly one year later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex strolled through the hall with their newborn son.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️Sussex royal
As meaningful as the spot is for Harry, Meghan, and now Baby Sussex, they aren't the only ones to have been celebrated inside St. George's Hall. According to The Royal Family's official website, this is also the location where welcoming banquets are held twice a year at the start of official state visits. Diplomats, senior government figures, and the visiting country's community and foreign nationals are in attendance at these banquets. Just as she likely did at the Duke and Duchess' luncheon reception, The Queen gives a speech during these banquets, which means this Hall has heard a lot of wise words from the Royal Baby's great-grandmother.
One of the photos shared today of the newest addition to the Royal Family features a glimpse of "The King's Champion," the armored figure on horseback that is positioned at the east end of St. George's Hall. The Royals' website explains the significance of this figure: "The Champion used to ride into the Coronation banquet held in Westminster Hall, throw his gauntlet three times, and challenge anyone to deny the authority of the new sovereign." Also spotted in the newly released photos are a few coats of arms. The hall contains every single Knight of the Garter's coat of arms since the order was founded in 1348. The introduction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn is just one more piece of history being captured inside St. George's Hall.
Royal Family fans or those who admire Harry and Meghan's modern take on royal living can visit St. George's Hall in person. The hall is on Windsor Castle's public visitor route throughout the year, per the Royal Family's website. You can walk the hall where the couple celebrated saying "I do" and see exactly where Baby Sussex was first officially welcomed into the world.
