Here's How You Can Visit Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Home — Kind Of

But perhaps the most interesting aspect of Frogmore Cottage is that, for the time being at least, you can visit it. Kind of. Frogmore Cottage — which, by the way, is not so much a cottage but a sprawling manse believed to contain up to 10 bedrooms — sits on the grounds of the Frogmore Estate, which is part of the Home Park in Windsor. This comprises about 35 acres of gardens, plus the Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage. Frogmore House, which is reportedly where Harry and Meghan held the reception for their wedding, allows small groups of visitors every year during the month of August. It is also, according to the Royal Collection Trust , accessible during three annual Charity Open Days, the next of which will fall in June 2019.