Meghan Markle Is Forbidden From Renovating Her Home — But Here's How She Might Decorate

Of course, what flies in one’s Canadian bachelorette pad might not be as appropriate in one’s palatial English starter home hand-picked by the Queen. Just as she’s had to tone down some of her Hollywood glamour when she’s representing the monarchy (not to mention make some serious sacrifices when it comes to food ), she’ll likely have to leave some of the edgier or more contemporary elements out when decorating the cottage. Foreign dignitaries might be a bit confused by trendy items like succulents and British flag throw pillows.