Compared to previous generations, many millennials career paths that may seem " unconventional" to an older generation. According to projections in the Freelancing in America Survey, almost half of working millennials freelance in some capacity — far more than any previous generation. And, for those who do not work in traditional 9-5 jobs, who are in-between jobs, unemployed, or self-employed, the holidays can be a particularly trying time. Whether it’s a barrage of prying questions, or an inability to comprehend certain career paths, family gatherings are often ripe for scrutiny — or indifference.