The Royal Chef Is Sourcing Vegetables For The Wedding From This Surprising Place

This Saturday’s royal wedding ceremony will be followed by not one but two receptions . 600 guests will be invited to the first, which will take place in the afternoon around lunchtime, while the other is expected to be a more intimate evening affair. The second reception, which is being hosted by Prince Charles for just 200 guests, will be much less traditional than the first, as the couple plans to have food trucks and is passing on old-school fruit cake . Still, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have managed to make even the first reception, hosted by Her Majesty the Queen at St. George's Hall, more casual than previously expected. Evidence of this is in the dishes that will reportedly be served at the luncheon and how guests will be able to enjoy them.