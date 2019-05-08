The Real Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Baby Name

Incredible how Baby Sussex keeps getting better and better by the minute! The newest royal baby officially has a name, and it is glorious.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their son's name on the Sussex Royal Instagram account hours after giving their first post-birth interview, and sharing the first photos of the royal baby boy.
Without further adieu: Meet Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
On Instagram, the Sussex account shared the news alongside a sweet photo of Archie meeting his grandparents. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother [Doria Ragland] were also present for this special occasion."
Yes, a (possibly) redheaded baby named Archie! Do we have a Riverdale stan in our midst? Probably not, since the name actually has extremely British roots, going all the way back to the 1800s. According to the Evening Standard, Archie is quite a popular modern name in the United Kingdom and is often on the top 20 lists of names for boys. It means "bright" and "bold." It's also noteworthy that unlike his cousins, and other relatives, Archie only has one middle name, Harrison. Double middle names are a more British tradition.
As far as "Harrison," that name translates to literally son of Harry. Clever boy. And Mountbatten-Windsor is the last name commonly used by members of the family to acknowledge the surname of Archie's great-grandfather Prince Phillip (Mountbatten) as well as the royal house of Windsor.
