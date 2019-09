The truth is, last names aren’t so much a thing for the royal clan. According to the official royal website, the family did not even have a last name until 1917. That year, King George V decreed that the family’s dynasty would be known as “the House of Windsor,” and that they would also use Windsor as a surname. However, in 1960, it was decided that direct descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, would receive the last name “Mountbatten-Windsor” instead to distinguish them from the rest of the royal family.