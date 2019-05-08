Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Could Have Hollywood Royalty As Godparents

While we wait for confirmation of which adults get to be the lucky godparents of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison, there's one name we can check off the list: George Clooney.
The actor, who ironically shares a birthday with the young royal (May 6), told Jimmy Kimmel that it isn't true. "That would be a bad idea," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I am not going to be their godfather. I can promise you that." He also said that the question is one he gets often, sometimes even by strangers. So, George Clooney's out, but there's always Amal.
This story has been updated.
With confirmation from the Sussex Royal Instagram that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, it's time to once again wonder who this royal baby will have as godparents. There are likely many people jockeying to be the godparent to such a historic baby, the name of which is still a mystery.
But leading the pack of contenders are some serious Hollywood A-listers, if The Daily Mail is to be believed: George and Amal Clooney. George has a “strong hunch” he and Amal will be chosen, an unnamed source has told The Daily Mail.
“Amal and Meghan have been close for years, and Harry and George have become buddies because of that,” the source said. “They're much closer than the headlines let on.”
The Clooneys attended the Royal Wedding last May. George also spoke in support of Markle during a press conference in February, saying she was being “pursued and vilified” by the press like Princess Diana.
The odds are stocked in Clooneys’ favor, as far as godparenting is concerned, if only because royal children usually have several sets of godparents. (Prince George has seven, Princess Charlotte has five, and Prince Louis has six.) Their godparents are also typically close friends, as opposed to immediate family members, according to Good Housekeeping. Based on that, other options for godparents likely won’t be Prince William and Kate Middleton, but may include Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, or even Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
