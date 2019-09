Similarly, Markle has been faced with royal rumors and drama ever since she joined the British royal family — so much so that her inner circle recently called out the "global bullying" against her. Markle even reportedly brought up her concern with the media in a five-page letter written to her father in August of 2018 referring to the tabloid world as a "rabbit hole." "Please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband," she wrote. "I realize you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may feel) there’s no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you’ll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world."