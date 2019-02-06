Meghan Markle’s “Inner Circle” Call Out The “Global Bullying” Against Her

Ever since her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has faced the biggest downside that comes with being part of the royal family: royal rumors. The former Suits actress has been plagued by family drama and whispers of her being difficult ever since the palace announced she was joining the family, and it's gotten so bad that five of her closest friends are setting the record straight.
In conversation with People, longtime pals and former co-stars are standing up "against the global bullying we are seeing" to "speak the truth about our friend.”
“Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths,” one of the friends, who all wished to remain anonymous, told the outlet. In light of Markle's pregnancy, the BFFs "worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant."
Specifically, the group is addressing some of the more pervasive rumors that have followed the Duchess, namely the constant reports of drama between Markle and her estranged family — especially her sister Samantha and half-brother Thomas Jr, who have both publicly criticized Markle.
“They have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that’s not the truth at all,” the source said. "They were not a part of her life.”
"He knows how to get in touch with her," a friend clarified. "He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super-painful."
More recent rumors have swirled about the Duchess' reputation overseas. Headlines have often branded her as difficult, and spoken of feuds between her and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. However, this portrait of a demanding and isolated figurehead couldn't be further from the truth.
“We had a couple of days together recently," a friend recalled of a visit to England. "Her husband was out of town on work. In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe. We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed."
If you want proof, look no further than her public appearances.
“When you see her at walkabouts, when she crouches down to talk to the kids and genuinely has real conversations with people, that’s Meg,” the former costar echoed. “That’s how she crouches down with our kids at home. That’s how she plays with them. That’s how she engages with people and how she always has.”
This defense is legitimized by the fact that these aren't seemingly just random sources. The friends have identified themselves as close to the Duchess, and as royal family expert Omid Scobie told Good Morning America, “No true friend of Meghan’s would speak out publicly without her very subtle blessing.”
