Thomas Markle Can't Stop Taking About Meghan In The Press & His Latest Interview Is A New Low

In the notes provided in the article, in which she refers to him as “Daddy” and expresses her gratitude for everything she says he has done for her, Meghan Markle does seem close with her father. That said, the most recent letter is dated 2015, which is enough time for any number of things to have happened (such as, say, staging paparazzi photos before a wedding or calling her new family in law a cult ) that would be enough to constitute a breach of trust among any family members.