Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be moving out of Kensington Palace next year, and the announcement is causing plenty of drama.
“Harry feels very imprisoned at Kensington Palace,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People, saying that he sometimes complained to friends about it. “He can’t wait to get out.”
The move has sparked rumors about tension between Harry and his brother Prince William as he and Kate will continue to live in Kensington Palace. There is speculation that Harry setting up his own court will create a rivalry between the two brothers.
But no need to worry about the royals quite yet— this isn't Game of Thrones, and Harry probably has a more straightforward reason for leaving. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities,” royal author Sally Bedell Smith explained to People. These charities include Harry's Invictus Games and Markle’s campaign for women and girls in Africa.
The move will also allow them to focus on family. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” Kensington Palace announced in a statement.
Besides, Frogmore Cottage is a special place for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was the site of the couple's engagement photos and their evening wedding party. The lavish 10-bedroom home has been in the family since the 1600s, on the grounds of the private 35-acre Windsor Castle Home Park. The real question is, who wouldn't want to move there?
