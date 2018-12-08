The Royals Have A Group Text & We Bet Meghan Markle Started It

Does Prince Harry like sharing his own memes? How often does Prince William use the crown emoji? Speaking of crowns, do Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle like discussing the Netflix show in gifs? These questions and more are all we can think about since learning that the royals have a group text of their own.
Yup, it’s true they’re just like us (and the Kardashians). A source close to the royal crew recently shared with Us Weekly that William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan are “all on a family text chain.” This isn’t the first time news about the royals’ phone activity has been made public either. In an interview with The Daily Mirror earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law Mike Tindall said that he’s an active WhatsApp user.
“Me, my brother, and then a few of Zara’s side, like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups,” Tindall said. Allow me to explain: Tindall’s wife, Zara, is the Queen’s granddaughter, so those “cousins” he’s referring to could very well be William and Harry, and therefore also Kate and Meghan.
While Tindall, said the WhatsApp is used to keep family members in the loop with wedding and pregnancies, the Us Weekly source didn’t reveal any other details about what goes down in the WKHM group texts (yes, I just made that nickname up). The source did make clear though that there likely aren’t any snarky messages being exchanged between Kate and Meghan in it.
Since Meghan stepped into the royal spotlight, numerous rumors have swirled that she and Kate have been feuding. The Palace recently shot this idea down saying that the alleged drama between the duchesses “never happened.”
So while, the royals may not be fighting with each other in their group text, but they’re no doubt throwing shade at the tabloids stirring up fake news. Meghan is probably the leader of the shade campaign and not simply because she’s delightfully messy, but instead because she has the perfect GIF to use on every occasion.
If only we could get a transcript.
